New Year’s resolution: Start 2023 with a visit to the Sint Maarten Library



Secure your access to the Sint Maarten Library now 2023 is still fresh, and before you start to get into a new routine. Visit the library to become a cardholder or renew your library card for another year and receive a new and fancy library card. The card gives you access to our book collections, the books collection of the National Library of the Netherlands, and the digital library of the Caribbean. It allows you to have access to resources and is an extra opportunity for your children to enhance their reading skills and their knowledge.

The Sint Maarten Library is open to the general public. We work from three locations and you will find our opening times on our new website: www.library.sx. We also encourage you to use our digital libraries so you have access to our collections any time of the day and from any location in the world with an internet connection.

We also have programs and events throughout the year to stimulate, encourage, and promote active reading. Some of the programs focus on specific age categories such as our virtual reading program for the young ones or our cyber senior program for the older ones. We also host schools to visit the library and allow children to lend the books of their choice. Other programs are concentrated around a theme, event, or occasion such as our black history month, or the visit of the Royal Family in February this year.

We will also present our countdown program toward our 100 th anniversary on November 23, 2023.

This year the library starts with a new rotation schedule for our book collections. Each month, new books will be released and presented via our website, and social media platforms. Individuals that are interested to volunteer or doing an internship should contact us. There is a lot of work to be done to prepare the Sint Maarten Library to move to its new building in 2025.

We thank you for your patronage and your support of the community. We also thank all others who supported the library.