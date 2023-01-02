Zr.Ms. Holland intercepts more than 1000 kilograms of contraband



The Dutch navy ship Zr.Ms. Holland, sailing for the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard, intercepted two drug

shipments in the Caribbean Sea in the last week of December.

The so-called go-fasts were discovered by the maritime patrol aircraft of the Dutch Caribbean Coast

Guard, after which Zr.Ms. Holland was activated. With the fast interceptor boat of Zr.Ms. Holland, the

go-fasts were intercepted.

The suspects and the contrabands have been handed over to the authorities in Aruba. The drugs have

since been destroyed.

Zr.Ms. Holland has been active in the Caribbean region as the Dutch Marine station ship since

October 2022 and alternately works for the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard and with the US Coast

Guard. With these two drug interceptions, the total number of kilograms of contraband that

Hr.Ms. Holland has intercepted is now more than 10,500 kilograms. In total, the Dutch Station

Ships have intercepted more than 35,000 kilograms of drugs in 2022