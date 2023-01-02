Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Zr.Ms. Holland intercepts more than 1000 kilograms of contraband

22 hours ago
Pearl FM


The Dutch navy ship Zr.Ms. Holland, sailing for the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard, intercepted two drug
shipments in the Caribbean Sea in the last week of December.
The so-called go-fasts were discovered by the maritime patrol aircraft of the Dutch Caribbean Coast
Guard, after which Zr.Ms. Holland was activated. With the fast interceptor boat of Zr.Ms. Holland, the
go-fasts were intercepted.
The suspects and the contrabands have been handed over to the authorities in Aruba. The drugs have
since been destroyed.
Zr.Ms. Holland has been active in the Caribbean region as the Dutch Marine station ship since
October 2022 and alternately works for the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard and with the US Coast
Guard. With these two drug interceptions, the total number of kilograms of contraband that
Hr.Ms. Holland has intercepted is now more than 10,500 kilograms. In total, the Dutch Station
Ships have intercepted more than 35,000 kilograms of drugs in 2022

