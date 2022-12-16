Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Rookie officers will begin exams in traffic control this upcomming weekend.

2 days ago
Pearl FM


On this Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17, 2022, students of the BPO5 class will begin their exams in during the day on how to conduct a traffic control.
These control will be held under the supervision and guidance of instructors and designated supervisors of KPSM .
The Cordinator of Caribbean Police Academy, Chief inspector Rob Appelhof, has meanwhile arrived on the island.
Mr. Appelhof will be administrating the exams with the hopes that everyone will achieve satisfactory marks.
Management team or KPSM wishes the young officers all best for their upcoming exam .

