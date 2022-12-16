Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Le Sommet Foundation in collaboration with HASMA, has embarked on a mission to help others during this Christmas season.

2 days ago
Pearl FM

We understand times are hard, and for many, this holiday season may not be as festive as the ones before. In light of this, Le Sommet foundation & HASMA have decided to assemble and distribute Christmas care packages to various families, community and social well-being organizations throughout the island.

“These selfless acts of kindness should be the norm within our community, too often we hear the saying “be your brother’s keeper” but it seldom goes beyond words. I implore everyone to give back via whatever means they have, whether it’s through volunteering, visiting the sick or elderly, or donating to charities or individuals in need. – Fabio Doralice, President of Le Sommet Foundation.

Related Posts

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Sint Maarten Library: Entrepreneur Christmas Fair

2 days ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

ALL HANDS ON DECK AT THE AIRPORT DURING THE HOLIDAY SEASON; NEW DEPARTURE HALL READY IN 2023

2 days ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Meaningful Youth Participation highlighted at Empowerment Event

2 days ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

LIGHTING UP PHILIPSBURG

2 days ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Sint Maarten Library: Entrepreneur Christmas Fair

2 days ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

ALL HANDS ON DECK AT THE AIRPORT DURING THE HOLIDAY SEASON; NEW DEPARTURE HALL READY IN 2023

2 days ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Meaningful Youth Participation highlighted at Empowerment Event

2 days ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

LIGHTING UP PHILIPSBURG

2 days ago
Pearl FM