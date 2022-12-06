Flow visits K1 Christmas Angels

FLOW visited the K1 Britannia Foundation’s Christmas Angels Project to support the NGO in its 9 th Annual edition of the program. The operator chose to support within the scope of the yearly Mission Week activities of parent

company, Liberty Latin America (LLA). Annually company volunteers across the Caribbean and Latin American region dedicate their time during Mission Week to volunteering and supporting local NGOs in projects that support learning, enhance connectivity, environmental protection and more.

On St. Maarten the company and its employees supported the annual gift drive of the K1 Britannia Foundation in various ways. Staff members will choose Angels from the K1 Christmas tree and they picked out gifts for those recipients in need. The focus was on gifts that bring fun, learning and enhance connectivity to foster literacy and learning. In addition, the staff also joined other K1 volunteers of the Angel program. Annually a team of volunteers from across the community help to register visitors, helping them select their Angel and receiving and wrapping

gifts that are brought in.

Flow will also support financially towards the holiday celebrations that wrap up the Christmas Angel program. During the celebrations the recipients gather for a festive, fun holiday celebration. They’ll receive their gifts but will also be treated to snacks, entertainment, and games. “We are thrilled to join K1 Britannia Foundation once again on the Christmas Angels project and we’re very happy with the opportunity to get our staff involved in something so

meaningful.” says Flow Statutory Director, Rauf Engels “I commend our team for getting involved to make sure that those in need in our communities can have an enjoyable holiday season. It’s the time of year to be thankful for our many blessings and to share in that with those in need. We appreciate the trust our customers have put in us during the past year and it’s important to us to do our part to give back.”

‘We appreciate the many corporate citizens, like Flow, that support the various K1 programs.’

says Christmas Angels program coordinator, Chiaira Bowers’. The corporate support over the years and the many community volunteers allows our programs to make a difference in our community. We want to thank everyone that has volunteered their time, donated funds or supported our programs in any way for their support”

“The decision to support K1 Britannia is an easy one to make because they show up for our island when it matters and help where its most needed.” “Flow has supported K1 Britannia in various ways, such as providing K1 with the communications they need year-round and on helping to train volunteer support teams to functional optimally in the face of a disaster.” Engels continues “We believe in the power of sustainable partnerships, and commend K1 and their

volunteers for their dedication and commitment to St. Maarten.”