INCIDENT AT SEHCF



There has been an incident within SEHCF that has led us to contact the policea authorities to perform an investigation. The outcome of the investigation resulted in identifying the person responsible for the incident.

Considering the severity of the incident we have reported the incident and the subsequent outcome of the investigation to the Inspectorate of Healthcare and Youth. The pertinent law authorities are handling this incident and are dealing with the person responsible for the incident.

SEHCF has taken the appropriate steps and followed the law in this unfortunate incident.