PRINCESS JULIANA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT WELCOMES ARAJET TO ST. MAARTEN

NEW FLIGHTS BETWEEN SANTO DOMINGO (SDQ) AND ST. MAARTEN (SXM)

On Tuesday September 27, 2022, Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE N.V.) officially welcomed Arajet Airlines to St. Maarten with a symbolic inaugural ceremony. Arajet will have two (2) weekly flights between St. Maarten (SXM) and Santo Domingo (SDQ), offering non-stop services from St. Maarten to the Dominican Republic. On Wednesdays and Saturdays, the airline will be using a Boeing 737 MAX-8 with a seat capacity of 185. This venture serves as a part of Arajet s ’s growing network out of the Dominican Republic.

Ben van der Klift, CFO of Princess Juliana International Airport comments: “Today, I’m very pleased and honored to welcome Arajet to our airport and the island of St. Maarten. Arajet is an important addition for our hub function to increase St. Maarten’s connectivity in the Caribbean. In addition, the entire island will benefit from this route development. There will be more tourists coming to our island and the people of St. Maarten have even more choices when they want to fly to Santo Domingo.”

Victor Pachego Mendez, CEO for Arajet reacted, “We are excited to start operations to Princess Juliana International Airport. St. Maarten is one of the top destinations in the Caribbean, and the launch of direct, low-fare flights from the Dominican Republic will attract more tourists, increase connectivity, and offer our guests the opportunity to experience our warm and distinctive Dominican customer service, flying in an environmentally friendly fleet of a new and modern 737 MAX-8.” Acting Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunications (TEATT) Omar Ottley said, “The Dominican Republic and St. Maarten share in a long history of trade relationships and the family ties that bind us, has favored both countries for many years. The Dominican Republic has a vast number of travel enthusiasts whose visit will further enhance our economic model as we continue to grow.

Arajet’s decision to include St. Maarten as a preferred destination as it expands its airlifts throughout the Caribbean is a true indication of its trust in our Country’s service cultural standard. We welcome Arajet and its staff and thank the Airline’s management team for placing its confidence in our island. We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship with the hopes to see increased airlifts over time,” concluded Ottley.