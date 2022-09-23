Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Organization scan of Public Entity Saba

18 hours ago
An organization scan of the Public Entity Saba will be carried out in the coming months with the aim of strengthening the government apparatus and investing in its most important component: human capacity.
Contracted to conduct this scan is Wim van Twuijver, who was Island Secretary on Saba in 2014 and 2015 and Secretary of Municipality Alkmaar from 2015 to 2022. The scan will focus on the broad lines of the Public Entity Saba as an organization.
The scan will be done based on the input of government employees, the Executive Council and the Island Council. Analyzed will be the current status of the organization and how the organization wants to further develop itself as an employer, but also as a public service institution. The scan, once completed, will give an insight in the needs of the organization, the requirements and points of departure of the Executive Council.
The scan is important, said Commissioner Bruce Zagers, who signed the contract with Van Twuijver in The Hague last week. “Creating a working environment where our colleagues feel valued and happy, will lead to a more productive organization.  Over the last months we have seen a high turnover of employees which is unfortunate.  Although some of these workers left organically, it does have our attention. With this scan we hope that it will lead to practical solutions that will promote an atmosphere where employees feel satisfied with their functions within the organization,” he said. 
Van Twuijver will visit Saba in October for the first interviews.

