In the course of a control in Dutch Quarter area, an arrest was made of a male suspect for being in possession of narcotics. While detaining the first suspect, a second man attempted to obstructed the police operation and was also detained. Both suspects were then transferred to the police station for further proceedings.

Late in the evening another male suspect was arrested in the area of Cole -ay in connection with dealing narcotics.

Over the last two day’s a total of 10 cars and 3 motorcycles were stopped and checked.

In recent days, the police have taken several actions against the misconduct of various youth, motorcycle and scooter riders in order to curb this type of behavior Parents and guardians are also reminded that scooter riders must be at least age 18 and hold a valid driving license to be able to operate on the public road. The scooter or motorbike must meet requirements set by law to be on the road.