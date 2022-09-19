Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Schools Reopen on Monday. No Damages to School Infrastructure & Facilities

2 days ago
Pearl FM


 
On Sunday, September 18, the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (Ministry MECYS) Hon. Drs. Rodolphe Samuel, sent a letter to all school boards (subsidized and private) that all schools can resume classes on Monday, September 19, and for them to inform teachers and other school support staff.
Minister Samuel said after consultation with the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS), and after an assessment of school infrastructure, the decision was taken to reopen schools.
The assessment report on school infrastructure and facilities revealed that there was no damage to the aforementioned after the passing of Tropical Storm Fiona over the weekend.

Minister Samuel urges the population to continue to be vigilant for the remainder of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

