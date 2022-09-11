Police tackled approximately 10 school-related fights in past weeks



School year is just a few weeks in, but police have had to tackle several instances of students physically attacking each other outside school premises, despite a decree issued by the Justice Minister prohibiting loitering in the vicinity of schools.

These incidents number approximately 10 school fights and in several, students were injured and had to be treated at Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

Police have also received information that a bus driver was allegedly blocked by a group of students and their friends in a car as they searched for another student.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM calls on students and their parents about the zero-tolerance policy in place when it comes to school and gang fights. Police urge all parents to get involved to alleviate this inherent problem by talking to their children about the dangers of fighting.

The community is reminded that school fights are not only a police problem; it is also a community problem. Police call on the community to get on board to alleviate the issues surrounding school fights