Driver lands in Fresh Pond

21 hours ago
Pearl FM

A driver lost control of his vehicle ended up in the Fresh Pond near Prins Bernhard Bridge in the early morning of Wednesday, August 17, 2022. He sustained minor injuries from the incident.
Police Central Dispatch received a call around 3:00am about the crashed vehicle in the pond in the vicinity of Fort Willem Road and the bridge. Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver was heading to the traffic lights across the bridge from Bush Road when he lost control and ended up in the pond.
The vehicle was pulled out of the pond and removed from the scene.

