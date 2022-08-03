Prime Minister tours PJIAE reconstruction project “Airport of the Future” loading

The Honorable Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs, Silveria Jacobs participated in an invited tour which further apprised her of an update on the Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project on August 2, 2022. Spearheading the walkthrough tour of the terminal building were members of the PJIAE Management Board, CEO, Brian Mingo, CFO, Ben

van der Klift and the Project Management Unit (PMU).

The Prime Minister was guided through the former Check-In, Arrival, and Departure Halls of the airport to gain more insight into the themed “Airport of the Future” project. The Management Board also gave a clear timeline of the reconstruction project. “I was happy to see some development despite the challenges faced with adapting to some night work due to the excessive noise. It’s good to see the interior taking shape, seeing the material on the ground ready for install. I’m looking forward to the official update and progress report. However, getting a first-hand look from time to time, is always more comprehensive than a written report.” said Prime Minister Jacobs of the construction.

According to the CEO, Brian Mingo, “It is significant to note that the Honorable Prime Minister has always prioritized the Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project and today’s tour was no different as she took a hands-on approach to view the construction site first-hand. Our team will continue to be transparent with the phased-plan project and deliver the much anticipated “Airport of the Future”.

The Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project is an essential development that will modernize the 15-year-old terminal building, that encountered catastrophic damages by hurricane Irma in 2017. The Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company N.V. (PJIAE) and the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) implemented the reconstruction project. Subsidization of the project is by the St. Maarten Trust Fund, managed by the World Bank, and the European Investment Bank (EIB), through a loan from the Government of St. Maarten to PJIAE N.V. Noteworthy is the project is also funded through the Princess Juliana International Airport.

For further insight into the development of the St. Maarten Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project, web users may visit our web page at www.sxmairport.com and click the construction tab.