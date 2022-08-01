Youth Health Care calls on Mothers, Pregnant Women to Sign Up for Mom to Mom Sit-n-Chat Session

In connection with World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) 2022 August 1-7, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) Section Youth Health Care (YHC) is organizing a Mom to Mom Sit-n-Chat Session for Saturday, August 6 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Pasture Piece Sint Maarten, L.B. Scot Road #105.

Pregnant women and experienced moms in breastfeeding, moms wanting to get tips and information about breastfeeding and care for babies, can attend the session by signing up at the Baby Wellness Clinic at the Vineyard Office Park in Philipsburg where CPS is located and by calling 520-4163 or 542-3003.

Mothers and mothers to be can discuss any baby related issues (knowing if the baby is getting enough breast milk per feed), gain knowledge (latching on, care for breast, pumping), and talk about their experiences in a group discussion.

Breastfeeding can eliminate child malnutrition. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), initiation of breastfeeding within the first hour of birth, followed by exclusive breastfeeding for six months and continued breastfeeding for up to two years or beyond, offers a powerful line of defense against all forms of child malnutrition, including wasting and obesity; and breastfeeding also acts as babies’ first vaccine, protecting them against many common childhood illnesses.

CPS falls under the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA).