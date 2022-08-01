Prime Minister Jacobs announces TEATT Minister resignation Minister Roger Lawrence addresses the public

The Honourable Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs, Silveria E. Jacobs, on behalf of the Council of Ministers (COM), hereby makes known that the Honourable Roger A. Lawrence, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunication (TEATT), has resigned because of medical challenges. The Council of Ministers received Minister Lawrence’s formal resignation, which was accepted during its meeting of Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The resignation was finalized by national decree on Friday, July 29, 2022.

“As is well known, the Minister of TEATT has been unable to execute his duties for some time. As per the replacement regulation for Ministers, Minister Ottley has been carrying the responsibility for the Ministry with the support of the COM. With the official resignation, he will continue to act as Minster of TEATT until a replacement has been sworn in. Now, more than ever, it is imperative that we give [Minister Lawrence] encouragement as he takes steps towards recuperation, and we pray for him to make a full return to health.” said Prime Minister Jacobs.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Jacobs, Minister Lawrence issued the following statement to be shared with the people of Sint Maarten:

“I wish to express my gratitude to the people of Sint Maarten as it has been a tremendous honour to serve as the Minister of TEATT, however, after much thought and prayer, I have decided to make my position as Minister of TEATT available. Much to my dismay, medical challenges have kept me away from my governmental responsibilities as Minister of TEATT. While I have remained committed and with high hopes, throughout this challenging period, to resume the many important tasks entrusted to me under the responsibility of the Ministry of TEATT, I am still faced with uncertainty as it pertains to the specified time for my full recovery.

This is, without a doubt, one of the most difficult decisions that I had to take. However, having the people’s best interest at heart, first and foremost, and considering the current situation of country Sint Maarten, I found comfort in taking what I consider, the honourable and unselfish decision by making my position as Minister of TEATT available.

I would also like to express my gratitude for the outpouring public support, empathy and encouragement received from the citizens of country Sint Maarten, the various stakeholders and collaborators that I had the pleasure and privilege to serve and/or work with during my tenure as Minister of TEATT.

It has been my distinct honour to work for the people, a position that I accepted in August 2021 because I was asked to do so, and after much reflection I was convinced that my professional background and knowledge of the works could positively contribute, whilst in the capacity of Minister of TEATT, to the future of this country at this critical juncture; Regretfully the journey took a different course.

Nevertheless, as a professional, I remain committed to serve, in which ever capacity that suits my background, with the same integrity and love, because I know that this country needs all of us to contribute to its wellbeing.

Whatever I undertake will always be in the best interest of the people of this country, as I remain loyal to God firstly and then to the people.

Considering my discharge, I wish to see our efforts continue unfolding, as many important intents are already set in motion, and these plans will certainly yield tangible results to the benefit of all, thanks to the tireless work of the devoted staff of the Ministry of TEATT.

My sincerest thanks to Prime Minister Jacobs, the Council of Ministers, and the respective support staff for the quality of our work relationship. As a coalition government, I am hopeful that together we can and will continue to make positive strides forward for the country, in the true spirit of unity.

To my cabinet staff and the staff of the Ministry of TEATT, which have displayed exemplary work ethics, I cannot thank you enough for all that you have done, especially during these past months, but first and foremost for your representation of the Ministry of TEATT; Keep up the good works.

It would be remiss of me not to express my gratitude to the United People’s Party for their support and belief in me, by granting me the opportunity and the privilege to work on behalf of and with the people of this country.

Finally, I wish to thank my family circle, for their unwavering support, continuous prayers, and faith in God, during this challenging journey that will be halted in due time.”

“The Council of Ministers wishes Honourable Minister Lawrence much strength in his recovery and thanks him for his dedicated service to the country of Sint Maarten in his capacity as Minister of TEATT.” said Prime Minister Jacobs.