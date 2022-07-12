CARPHA: Public Health is MY Health



Public Health directly improves the lives of persons in society and keeps us all safe, according to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) public awareness campaign.

CARPHA celebrated its July 2 nd anniversary which date coincides with the legal establishment of the agency in July 2011.

Caribbean Public Health Day (CPHD) is observed annually on July 2 in connection with the establishment of CARPHA, and therefore the day was recognized to increase awareness of the field of Public Health and to highlight how CARPHA’s work affects the everyday lives of Caribbean people.

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), says Public Health is MY health, and fully supports the regional campaign of CARPHA for the month of July.

Public Health is defined as “the science and art of preventing disease, prolonging life and promoting health through the organized efforts and informed choices of society, organizations, public and private, communities and individuals”.

In recognition of CPHD, CARPHA launched a one-month long campaign, utilising social media and other traditional media channels to draw attention to specialty areas within Public Health.

CPS invites the public to visit CPSs (facebook.com/collectivepreventionservices) and the Government (facebook.com/SXMGOV) Social Media pages to join in celebrating Caribbean Public Health Month, as CPS works to

support and maintain healthy habits in the community.

CPS is a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA).