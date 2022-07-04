Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Accident on the A. Th. Illidge road:

4 hours ago
On Sunday July 03 rd , 2022 approximately 05:20 am a traffic accident was reported to the police dispatch that had taken place on the A. TH. Illidge road.
On arrival at the scene the patrol discovered an accident which turned out to be a head on collision between a white Hyundai and a black Kia.
Indications are that the cause of the accident is because the driver of the white Hyundai crossed over to the lane of oncoming traffic, which ended in the head on collision.
Both drivers and passengers were injured and taken to the SMMC for further treatment.
They are all listed in stable condition.
The investigation will be conducted by the traffic department.
The Police is once again urging and encouraging all drivers to practice caution when operating any type of vehicle while on the public road.
Be responsible and adhere to the local traffic ordinance.

