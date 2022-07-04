Controls of vehicles participating in the planned upcoming Jouvert:

The police traffic department was busy over the weekend with the controlling of vehicles & drivers that will be taking part in the planned Jouvert jump up to held on July, 09 th , 2022.

These controls were conducted on Saturday July, 02nd, 2022 between the hours of 12:00 pm to 14: 30 Pm on the ring road located on the Walter Nisbeth road.

A total of 9 vehicles were inspected which will be directly involved in this planned event.

All 9 vehicles and their respective drivers meet the requirement needed and are now considered safe to take part in this event.

However the police are urging the general public to exercise caution and be responsible during the event .

Let us make this event a safe, enjoyable incident free event.