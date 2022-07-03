Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Coalition Statement

2 hours ago
Pearl FM


Joint statement from the Leaders of the Coalition Parties National Alliance and the United Peoples Party.
As you may know, the coalition which recently consisted of 9 members, had a member who has declared herself independent. As a result, the coalition now consists of 8 members.
Coalition leadership invited members to an urgent meeting to discuss this political development. While the current coalition still has support of 8 members, it was decided to explore discussions with other MPs to see whether there is a feasible option to strengthen the coalition in the interest of stability and continuity that was promised to the electorate on January 11 2020.
Those discussions are ongoing. Follow up meetings will be held and the public will be kept abreast.

