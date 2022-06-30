Saba, Statia join forces to promote Makana Ferry service



The Public Entities Saba and St. Eustatius have joined forces to assist with the marketing of the Makana Ferry service.

Though the Makana Ferry is primarily responsible for the marketing activities of the ferry services between St. Maarten, Saba and St. Eustatius, the Saba and Statia Tourism Offices can assist with marketing activities as part of the service agreement.

Therefore, the two tourism offices have joined forces and hired DUO Brandits, a full-service marketing company based in St. Eustatius, to help promote the ferry services. The agreement is for three months and will focus on marketing the Makana ferry and its services to St. Eustatius and Saba.

After the three months, an evaluation will take place for a possible extension.

“The next three months we can expect strategic exposure for Saba and St. Eustatius,” said Maya Pandt, product development manager of Statia Tourism Office. She explained that a custom marketing strategy will extend the visibility of the Makana Ferry services and target the neighboring market networks, proceeded by various promotional activities.

“We look forward to a fruitful working partnership as this not only fortifies our collaborations, but also maximizes our joint marketing efforts in the region. The next step will be to kick off a brainstorming session and start aligning our marketing activities together with Makana’s own initiatives,” said Director of Saba Tourist Bureau Malinda Hassell.

A Statia delegation, consisting of the Tourist Bureau and DUO Brandits, recently traveled to Saba in relation to the joint marketing effort for the Makana Ferry as a work-orientation field trip during which the agreement was signed. The visit offered the Statia delegation a chance to explore Saba’s tourism product.

“It’s great to work with a company that is based in the region, on a neighboring island and established by experienced young professionals. Collaborations and partnerships will strengthen our marketing efforts and help strengthen Makana’s Ferry services to and from the destinations.

Together we can achieve more,” stated Hassell.

