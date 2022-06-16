Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Member of Parliament Akeem Arrindell would like to Congratulate the Participants & Promoters of “R U Ready” competition which was held in Maho this past Sunday.

Having attended the show myself I am very proud to say that our young local promoters & entertainers did an outstanding job with this event.
It was a pleasure to see the many youths that came out and performed. I can definitely say St Maarten got talent.  I am hoping to have more promoters organize such shows to allow our youth to showcase themselves.
Special congratulations are in order for the top 3 contestants.
First place winner: Sherlon “Nolrez” Clark Ferdinand and family, congratulations and good luck in the “New Skool rules” competition for which he won a trip to the Netherlands, hotel stay and multiple performances.
New skool rules festival will be held from 7th – 9th October.
Second place winner: Rudolph “RudyNumba4” Lake congratulations to you as well with your win of $1000,- cash prize.
Third place: Raheim “Melody” Fleming congratulations with your $500,- cash prize Local businesses that sponsored I applaud your contributions and hope to see more businesses follow in your footsteps and invest in our youth. This will only bring a brighter tomorrow…

