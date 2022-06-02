Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

SMMC hosts visit of State Secretary van Huffelen

16 hours ago
Pearl FM

St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) hosted a visit of State Secretary of Kingdom Relations and Digitalization Alexandra van Huffelen and her delegation from the Netherlands.
The purpose of the visit was to provide the State Secretary with a general overview of SMMC’s expanded services, the status of the essential upgrades and the St. Maarten General Hospital (SMGH) construction project including the progress and challenges in construction due to international developments.
The Hon. Minister of VSA Omar Ottley, Mr. Chris Johnson, head of the Dutch Representation Office in St. Maarten (VPN) who initiated the visit, and Director of SVZ Mr. Glen Carty were also present during the tour. The Minister expressed his hope for continued collaboration between the Dutch and local government as it pertains to healthcare on St. Maarten.
After a presentation on SMMC by Medical Director Dr. Felix Holiday and the SMGH construction project by Mr. Henk de Zeeuw, SMGH Project Manager, the State Secretary was given a bird’s eye view of the SMGH construction site and a tour of SMMC’s new operating theater complex, which boasts two new class 1 operating theaters, by Operating Room Supervisor, Mr. Jules Carty.
Like the Minister, management of SMMC also expressed their hope for continued collaboration as they continue to provide quality care, close to home for the people of St. Maarten, Saba and Statia.

