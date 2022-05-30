KPSM personnel complete training sessions



Several team members of the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM and several justice partners have recently completed a number of training and upgrading courses.



The courses covered leadership V.K.L., Crisis Management Training S.G.B.O., and Large Scale Operation Training (T.G.O)

and Basic Analysis Course B.C.A. KPSM Management congratulate all personnel for successfully completing these courses.

In the 2022 year plan of KPSM, training and upgrading of the police personnel are listed as fundamental goals. These are vital for the further development and improvement of the service to the community.