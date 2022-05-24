Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Second suspect arrested in Back Street shooting case

9 hours ago
Pearl FM

Police have made a second arrest in the ongoing investigation into the Back Street fatal shooting of Monday, May 16, 2022. The shooting claimed the life of one young man with initials B.C.
The suspect with initials T.S. was arrested on May 21, 2021, by police patrol and Major Crimes Division detectives. This suspect and his co-suspect S.V. remain in custody pending further investigation. S.V. was arrested two days after the fatal shooting.
Police do not rule out further arrests in this ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this shooting is urged by detectives to contact KPSM on +1 721 542 2222 ext. 204 or 205 or the free anonymous tip line 9300.  Crimes may also be reported anonymously via the tip contact form available on www.policesxm.sx or via private message on Facebook page: Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten.

