Ministry VROMI Commences with Pruning of Mangrove Trees on Wednesday

43 mins ago
Pearl FM


The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), announces that from Wednesday, May 25, 2022, until May 30, 2022, work will commence with the pruning of the mangrove trees in the area of the Prins Bernard Bridge followed by the area around the Sucker Garden Road.
The work will take place during the hours of 9:00 am – 11:00 am, when there is less traffic in the aforementioned areas.
Signs will be placed along the roadside, and a traffic control person will be present to guide the traffic flow accordingly.
Pruning and windowing will be done to reduce obstruction and enhanced views for motor vehicles.
The overall objective of this project is to enhance the area and create optimal safety for motorists.

The Ministry of VROMI encourages motorists to exercise vigilance and keen observations of the traffic signs and
apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

