SSSD hosting “Applying for a U.S. Student Visa or Canadian Study Permit” Workshop on May 24

Applying for a U.S. Student Visa or Canadian Study Permit is a very important step in preparing to further studies in the USA or Canada since it ties into immigration matters. If any mistakes are made during the application process then it could cause the application to be delayed or declined (which is unfavorable, since students need to ensure that they start their classes on time).

To help facilitate the process, the Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Affairs is inviting students to attend the workshop entitled, “Applying for a U.S. Student Visa or Canadian Permit” on May 24, 2022. This free workshop will be held from 7:00 P.M. – 8:30 P.M. at the University of St. Martin.

Students will be informed of the step by step process of applying for either the U.S. Student Visa or the

Canadian Study Permit. The information covered will be from the time a student receives their acceptance to

the school, to registering for the visa or study permit, up until they arrive in the country of study. Students can

still attend this free session even if they have not yet received the acceptance letter or I-20 form from a school.

Students are encouraged to contact the career guidance counselors at SSSD to reserve a seat. Participants are

encouraged to bring their own writing materials to the workshops and they are encouraged to be on time. For

more information, please call Ms. Richardson or Mr. Chance at 543-1235.

The Student Support Services Division is located in the Gatspy’s Building, across from the Police Station and

next to the Windward Island Bank (WIB) in Philipsburg. SSSD provides many services to students including

psychological services, counseling services, speech language pathology services, social work services,

educational diagnostic services, career services, and parental workshops.