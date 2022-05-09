New traffic ordinance approved



The Island Council on Thursday, May 5 approved the new Island Ordinance containing rules for

traffic and road safety on Saba.

The new ordinance, which goes in effect one month after approval by the Island Council, regulates

alcohol in traffic, speed limits, seatbelts and child seats, helmets, car window tint, unnecessary noise

and mobile phones. The new ordinance will be implemented gradually to give people the opportunity to

get used to the new regulations. Focus in the first year will be on awareness and educating the public.

Full implementation of the ordinance takes place a year after adoption.

Breathalyzer test

Under the new ordinance, people are not allowed to drive a vehicle when under the influence of a

substance, including alcohol, that reduces the ability to drive. The alcohol content of a driver’s breath

may not exceed 352 micrograms of alcohol per liter of exhaled air, or in the case of a blood test, the

alcohol content may not be higher than 0.8 milligrams of alcohol per millimeter blood. New in the

ordinance is the possibility of a breathalyzer test.

Seatbelt

In the built-up areas, the speed limit becomes 30 km/h and 60 km/h outside the built-up areas. Drivers

and passengers have to wear a seatbelt. Children under 1.30m have to be in a child seat and those older

than 3 and shorter than 1.50m have to be secured with a three-point seatbelt. Drivers and passengers

on a moped, motorcycle have to wear a properly fitting helmet that meets internationally acceptable

safety standards, and be fastened with a buckle.

The new ordinance regulates the use of tint in front windshield and front side windows, and limits this

to 35 percent. To prevent unnecessary noise, motorcycles need to have the original, noise-reducing,

proper muffler. Revving, causing unnecessary noise with their vehicles, will be forbidden. Holding a

mobile phone while driving will no longer be allowed under the new ordinance.

Outdated

A new traffic ordinance was necessary, explained Island Governor Jonathan Johnson during the handling

of the proposal in a meeting of the Central Committee on Tuesday, May 3. The Road Traffic Ordinance

Leeward Islands was from 1963 and had become outdated. In the past half century, this traffic legislation was not modified, except for a few amendments.

Considering the changes in the traffic situation and technical developments, after almost half a century

a comprehensive revision of the road traffic ordinance was inevitable.

After the political renewal of October 10, 2010, little had happened regarding traffic law enforcement.

The Saba community strongly expressed the desire to increase road safety and combat traffic nuisance.

The new ordinance intends to set clearer standards and goes hand in hand with the recent development

of a broad enforcement policy.

Modernized

The Saba traffic ordinance was largely based on the modernized road traffic ordinance that Bonaire

adopted in 2019 and was amended to the Saba situation. The process to prepare this new ordinance

included various meetings between the island Council, the Executive Council and civil servants, as well

as two townhall meetings and a meeting with the Saba Youth Council.

The new ordinance contains sections on: general provisions, instructions, orders and traffic signs, traffic

behavior, technical requirements, road worthiness certificates and marks for vehicles, driver’s licenses,

penal provisions and final provisions.

Island Council

Members of the Island Council expressed their support for the ordinance. They voted in favor during

Thursday’s meeting. “I am so very happy that this new ordinance has been developed for a better and

safer Saba,” said Councilman Hemmie van Xanten. Council lady Esmeralda Johnson said she too was glad

that the ordinance has been modernized to tend to the many changes and new information since the

last ordinance from 1963.

“Sometimes we forget what a big responsibility it is to drive carefully. Traffic laws are designed to

protect you and other drivers on the streets. If we don’t follow them, we are not only putting ourselves

in risk but also other, innocent people. By knowing the rules of the road, practicing good driving skills,

you help play a vital role in preventing a crash,” said Johnson.

Councilman Vito Charles pointed out that part of the task of the Island Council was to ensure a careful

procedure when handling new legislation. “We take time to evaluate and weigh things, and we don’t

just approve without substantiating.”

People’s safety

Charles noted the importance of having an ordinance such as this one to better protect people’s safety.

He said issues such as speeding, noise and driving under the influence of alcohol had to be regulated in

the interest of the community. “The rules create a level playing field for everyone.” Communication is an

important element, he said, “so people are aware and understand that it is in the interest of everyone

and for the safety of all.”

According to Charles, “consequential enforcement” needs to an integral part of this new ordinance.

“Otherwise, it makes no sense.” He called on people act responsibly. He mentioned wearing a helmet on

a motorcycle as an example. “Not wearing a helmet may cost you your life.”

Long process

“We take our work as an Island Council seriously, and this ordinance is no exception,” said Councilman

Carl Buncamper, who noted that the long process for a new traffic ordinance started some 6 years ago.

“We now have a comprehensive, more modern law. Much has changed since 1963, and we have a lot

more cars on the road now.”

Buncamper said the ownership belonged to the public. He too stressed on the importance of

communication. “People should understand that this is not about favoritism. Everyone has to stick to

the rules. It will be a learning process for the people.”

During the handling of the law proposal in a Central Committee meeting on Tuesday, May 3, the

members posed a number of clarifying, technical questions which were answered by Island Governor

Jonathan Johnson, Crisis and Disaster/Public Order and Safety Advisor Lune Zijnen and Legal Advisor

Devi van Groningen.