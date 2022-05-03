TRIPARTITE AND INTERPARLIAMENTARY KINGDOM CONSULTATIONS (IPKO) 2022 TO BE HOSTED IN SINT MAARTEN

From May 4 – 6, 2022, the Parliament of Sint Maarten will be hosting the Tripartite and Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultations (IPKO). This year’s Interparliamentary consultations was originally scheduled to be held from January 5-7, 2022, however due to the spike in corona cases in the Netherlands it was decided to postpone the Tripartite and IPKO meetings till May 2022; and that the second IPKO will take place in October in the Netherlands.

Delegations from the Parliaments of Aruba, Curaçao the Netherlands and Sint Maarten will be meeting on Sint Maarten for the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultations (IPKO). The four parliamentary delegations will be discussing several topics that include presentations on: Recent developments per country; Technical briefing on the proposal of the Consensus Kingdom Law Caribbean Reform and Development Agency; Consensus Kingdom Laws; Concerns on the COHO law, The country packages, and the implementation agendas/reports. The program also includes work visits to the Point Blanche Prison and to projects being carried out by the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB). The Interparliamentary consultations will conclude on Friday, May 6, 2022, with the signing of an agreement list and a joint press conference of the four delegations. Prior to the start of the Interparliamentary consultations, May 3, 2022, the delegation of Sint Maarten will also be participating in the Tripartite meeting along with delegations from the sister islands of Aruba and Curaçao. The goal of the meeting is to prepare for the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultations as well as discuss topics of mutual interest.

The Sint Maarten delegation partaking in the IPKO and Tripartite meetings will consist of the following members: Mrs. Grisha S. Heyliger-Marten, President of Parliament; Mr. Rolando Brison; Mr. George C. Pantophlet; Ms. Melissa D. Gumbs; Mrs. Sarah A. Wescot-Williams; Mr. Chanel E. Brownbill; Mr. Christophe T. Emmanuel; Mr. Akeem E. Arrindell; and Mr. Garrick J. Richardson, LL.M., Secretary General.

Attendance to the IPKO is strictly upon invitation. Other Members of the Parliament of Sint Maarten have been invited to be present as observers. The Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultations (IPKO) sessions can be followed live via Parliament’s Website: www.sxmparliament.org; and Parliament’s YouTube channel: sxmparliament