EPIC to conduct litter data collection project



“Why do we litter? – Sint Maarten” is a new project Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC) will be executing during 2022. The project includes over a dozen neighborhood cleanup events and will focus on collecting data on the littering habits of Sint Maarten residents.

“The aim of this project is to collect insights, opinions, and ideas from various litter-affected neighborhoods. With this data we aim to formulate sustainable and actionable follow-up steps toward preventing litter on our island,” explain project coordinators Riddhi Samtani and Laura Bijnsdorp.

In addition, several students will assist in the execution of this project and be trained as ‘EPIC ambassadors’. The selected students will receive workshops on environmental topics, data collection, and attend a first aid course.

Future announcements about this project, student applications, and cleanup dates will be posted on EPIC’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/epicislands. Project coordinators can be reached at projects@epicislands.org for enquiries and collaborations.

EPIC Sint Maarten is an independent non-profit founded in 2007 with the mission of protecting the Sint Maarten environment through research and community-based action. This project, “Why do you litter – Sint Maarten” is funded by the Government of the Netherlands under the Sint Maarten Trustfund, implemented by Resources for Community Resilience (R4CR), administered by VNGI, and overseen by The World Bank. For more information about EPIC’s work visit: www.epicislands.org