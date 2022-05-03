CDFHA to host “ECO Learning program focused on Agroecology” starting May 30

The Department of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) in collaboration with Spaceless Gardens is hosting its “ECO Learning program focused on Agroecology” starting on Monday May 30, 2022.

The eight (8) week program combines virtual/theoretical and hands on training that focuses primarily on Agri-cultural \ home gardening practices. The sessions will run for a time span of 8 weeks and will be executed for 1-2hr, four days per week (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday).

The central objective of the program is to introduce and impart valuable knowledge and skills on the fundamentals and benefits of agriculture and home gardening. Other topics include climate change, finding creative purpose, seed germination, plant science, layers of the soil \ soil types, plant-production systems, plant care and maintenance, history of agriculture on Sint Maarten, agri-business, nutrition, creating resilient and sustainable communities and the culinary art of harvesting will be key points of engagement.

Former ECO Programs has accumulated over 80+ registries with 70 persons completing the sessions.

Additionally, interested persons are required to satisfy the following criteria to take part in the program:

1. Reliable access to an internet connection

2. Ability to visit the community garden in St. Peters

3. Unemployed or underemployed

4. Has sufficient space to grow items (spacious yard, porch etc)

5. Contributors (Interested person willing to contribute resources towards project development in the field)

6. Ability to successfully actively participate and complete the program

7. Complete assessment

Managing director of Spaceless Gardens Denicio Wyatte will serve as the facilitator and sessions will be conducted at the St. Maarten Agricultural Research and Development Center, formerly known as the St Peters Community Garden, located on Strawberry rd. #16 in the St. Peters District.

Participants will receive a certificate upon the successful completion of the program.

Online registration can be done by visiting www.stmaartenagriculture.com, CDFHA@sintmaartengov.org or the Community Help Desk.

Registration starts on Tuesday May 3 and ends on Monday May 23, 2022, and has a limited capacity of 40 persons.

For additional information please visit or contact any of the following Help Desks: Cole Bay Help Desk 1721-5204315; St. Peters Community Help Desk 1721-520-3418; Dutch Quarter Community Help Desk 1721-5207651.

The CDFHA falls under the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA).