CDFHA “Get ready, get prepared” and attend Hurricane Preparedness Information Sessions

The Department of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) which falls under the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA) is hosting its “Get Ready, Get Prepared” information sessions on hurricane preparedness Tuesday May 3-31, 2022, from 6:30pm – 8:00pm.

Further, the objective of the project is to: (1) Increase community/residents’ awareness on the different aspects of hurricane preparedness; (2) empower residents with knowledge, tools and skills to engage in advanced planning and effectively prepare and respond during or after an emergency or disaster.

The weekly sessions will take place in the following locations: (1) the Seventhday Adventist School, Cole Bay (Tuesday May 3, 2022); Government Administration Building, Great Bay (Tuesday May 10, 2022); Belvedere Community Center (Tuesday May 17, 2022) Dutch Quarter Community Center (Tuesday May 24, 2022); St. Peters Community Center (Tuesday May 31, 2022) from 6:00pm-8:30pm.

Each session consists of six (6) presentations that cover the following topics: “Safety and security”, “preparing minors for hurricanes”, “Hurricane forecasting”, “Shelter management” “insurance”, “First aid/CPR”, and “Stories of resilience”.

For more information, please feel free to send CDFHA an email at cdfha@sintmaartengov.org, or contact any of the following Help Desks: Cole Bay Help Desk 1721-5204315; St. Peters Community Help Desk 1721-5203418; Dutch Quarter Community Help Desk 1721-5207651.