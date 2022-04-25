The Community Outreach Mentorship and Empowerment Center, better known as C.O.M.E Center, hosted its first annual Senior Citizens talent showdown at the Cultural Center on Friday, April 22, 2022.

The lively event was part of the 10-year anniversary celebrations of the

community center located on the Long Wall road. The talent showdown drew an audience

ranging from seniors, young adults, to children. This event was one of the C.O.M.E Center’s list

of fundraising activities which will be held in upcoming months, to assist in financing its many

community outreach initiatives.

The night featured performances in three categories: dance, modeling and signing. The

mistress of ceremonies, Ms. Dorothy ‘Rosa’ Richardson, provided roaring laughter to the

audience with her comedic stand up and skits. Among the participants in the modelling category

were Vera Gumbs, Lena Arrindell, Iris Philips and Joan Scotland. The ladies wowed the crowd

with their casual and formal wear, and exquisite gala gowns provided by New Birth Clothing

Store owned by Hyacinth Prince. After much deliberation, Ms. Iris Phillips was crowned the

winner of the modeling category.

In the singing category, there was a tight count among Elsa Thomas, Earlene Groeneveldt, and

Jessie Burton, who enamored the crowd with popular gospel songs and 50s classics. Winning

the awe of the crowd and judges was Jessie Burton who shared her testimony of recently

surviving a stroke. Special highlights of the evening were a liturgical dance performed by

Idamise Schoop, followed by Vera Gumbs who spiced the crowd with her Tumba recital and

cultural wear.

President and founder of the C.O.M.E Center, Marva Sam-Arrindell was elated with the turn out

and support for the island’s seniors and encouraged everyone to pledge and support the

Center’s upcoming events and ongoing programs. Along with her husband and cofounder,

Apostle Leyland Sam, they presented awards to the two Senior Citizens in Action coordinators

who with much dedication and commitment maintained the program during the 10 years. They

thanked Mrs. Sandra Mercelina, the coordinator from 2012 to 2016, and Ms. Marcia Arrindell,

who took over the role from 2016 to present, as well as Patricia Flanders, the coordinator of

Home Away from Home, another foundation catering to the needs of our elderly citizens.

Funds raised for the C.O.M.E Center will go towards sustaining its senior’s program, literacy and

numeracy programs, as well as the recently launched H.O.P.E community. C.O.M.E. Center

takes this opportunity to thank all of its donors who over the years made it possible to achieve

its goals of assisting in meeting the needs of the most vulnerable members in the community.

Among these are: The St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF), Samenwerkendefondsen,

American University of the Caribbean (AUC), Cost-U-Less, the Netherlands Red Cross, SXM

DOET, and other organizations such as K1-Brittania and Freegan Foundation. Finally, we want

to thank our dedicated staff and volunteers who provide the best services to our clients.

For those who wish to assist and or partner with the C.O.M.E Center, you can email us at

comecenter2012@gmail.com or contact us at 520-7267.