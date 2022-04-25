Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Minister Ottley visited SMMC for an update on the progress of the SMGH project.

2 days ago
Pearl FM

The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Omar Ottley visited SMMC on April 14th 2022, to have discussions with Management and FINSO representatives, about matters related to the timelines and progress of the construction of the new Sint Maarten General Hospital.

The contractor informed Minister Ottley that the last pouring of the main building is scheduled for the end of July 2022.
Minister Ottley emphasized to SMMC and FINSO that he holds them fully accountable to the timelines provided, and that he is looking forward to successful completion of the project.

