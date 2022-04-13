POLICE REPORT

The Major Crimes Squad and members of the Uniforms Division of the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM arrested a suspect with initials J.C.C. in St. Peters in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation in the early hours of April 7, 2022.

Major Crimes obtained information later that same day that the suspect had concealed various illegal items at his residence. A search was conducted with the permission of the Prosecutor’s Office at the suspect’s home.

A machine gun and ammunition were confiscated and several mobile phones were confiscated in the search.

A second suspect with initials A.A.V. who was at the address was arrested during the house

search.

Both suspects are still detained as the investigation continues in this case.