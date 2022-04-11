Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Carnival Vehicle inspections

2 days ago
Pearl FM


On Saturday, April 9, 2022, the personnel of the Police Traffic Department once more
undertook inspections of vehicles that will participate in the carnival procession.
 In relation to overall safety, the personnel of the traffic department also took the time to
carry out an inspection of the route to be used for the parade.  Their findings were
forwarded to the Carnival Foundation  (SCDF).
The police of St. Maarten would like to make this carnival of St. Maarten as safe and secure
and urge everyone to contribute to making this a safe carnival 2022.

