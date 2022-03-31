FIOD visits Bonaire

A delegation of the FIOD visited Bonaire on the 24 th of March. The delegation
consisted of: general director FIOD Niels Obbink, director intelligence and
international cooperation Edo Edens and team leader international Helma
Citroen.
The delegation had meetings with Island Governor Edison Rijna, the director
of the Belastingdienst Caribisch Nederland Anneke van den Breemer and the
deputy chief of KPCN Ronald Zwarter and several KPCN colleagues.
The purpose of this visit was to explore options for strengthening KPCN and
the Belastingdienst Caribisch Nederland in tackling money laundering and tax
fraud and to collaborate more closely and intensively.
All participating parties agreed that more intensive cooperation on these
topics is of great importance. Governor Edison Rijna: “Good supervision is
important for stopping mala fide practices and maintaining a healthy business
climate”.
Ronald Zwarter stated: “Extra financial knowledge is indispensable for tackling
financial economic crime and in doing so all partners are welcome”.
On behalf of the FIOD, Niels Obbink states: “By joining forces and becoming
active in the Caribbean Netherlands with FIOD employees, we strengthen the
connection within the Kingdom. As a result we act more effectively, together
with all our partners, against tax and financial fraud and tackle the
undermining.”