FIOD visits Bonaire



A delegation of the FIOD visited Bonaire on the 24 th of March. The delegation

consisted of: general director FIOD Niels Obbink, director intelligence and

international cooperation Edo Edens and team leader international Helma

Citroen.

The delegation had meetings with Island Governor Edison Rijna, the director

of the Belastingdienst Caribisch Nederland Anneke van den Breemer and the

deputy chief of KPCN Ronald Zwarter and several KPCN colleagues.

The purpose of this visit was to explore options for strengthening KPCN and

the Belastingdienst Caribisch Nederland in tackling money laundering and tax

fraud and to collaborate more closely and intensively.

All participating parties agreed that more intensive cooperation on these

topics is of great importance. Governor Edison Rijna: “Good supervision is

important for stopping mala fide practices and maintaining a healthy business

climate”.

Ronald Zwarter stated: “Extra financial knowledge is indispensable for tackling

financial economic crime and in doing so all partners are welcome”.

On behalf of the FIOD, Niels Obbink states: “By joining forces and becoming

active in the Caribbean Netherlands with FIOD employees, we strengthen the

connection within the Kingdom. As a result we act more effectively, together

with all our partners, against tax and financial fraud and tackle the

undermining.”