Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

“People were ecstatic!” – Lecture on the writings of St.Martin’s Lasana Sekou in Venice, Italy

1 day ago
Pearl FM

GREAT BAY, St. Martin (March 20, 2022)—The work of St. Martin writer Lasana M.Sekou was the lecture topic last Thursday at the University of the Third Age (UNITRE) in Mestre, mainland Venice, Italy.
“I introduced Lasana Sekou and his work; talked about the geopolitical situation of St. Martin; then we showed videos of Lasana’s performances and read some poems in Italian. People were ecstatic!” said Dr. Michela Calderaro.
“It was a beautiful afternoon with Federica Messulam,” translator and co-presenter of the lecture at the university, also known as Università della Terza Età (UNITRE), said Dr. Calderaro.
Calderaro is an author and comparative literature professor who has been pioneering the critical study of Caribbean literature in Italy.
“We also talked about the publication of a collection of Lasana Sekou’s poems that are translated by Federica Messulam, Elisabetta Giotto, Caterina De Col,” said Calderaro, who supervised the Italian translation. She is also the editor of the selected poems and will write the scholarly introduction to the upcoming book.
During the previous week at a UNITRE literary presentation, Dr. Calderaro and Adriana De Nadai discussed and read poems by award-winning writers Jacqueline Bishop (Jamaica/USA) and Shara McCallum (USA).

Related Posts

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Court of first instance rejects request for suspension of removal order

1 day ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Minister Samuel Closes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. primary school. No School on Monday

1 day ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Philipsburg Jubilee Library presents March–April ‘s Digitization Program, The PJL –AUC Community Action Day at the Belvedere Satellite, and the Return of the Seniors Cyber trainings.

1 day ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Ministry of TEATT and SOL Provide Explanation on Country’s Fuel Supply and Price Mechanism

1 day ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

“People were ecstatic!” – Lecture on the writings of St.Martin’s Lasana Sekou in Venice, Italy

1 day ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Court of first instance rejects request for suspension of removal order

1 day ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Minister Samuel Closes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. primary school. No School on Monday

1 day ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Philipsburg Jubilee Library presents March–April ‘s Digitization Program, The PJL –AUC Community Action Day at the Belvedere Satellite, and the Return of the Seniors Cyber trainings.

1 day ago
Pearl FM