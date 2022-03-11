Statia applies ‘ extra light level’ of COVID-19 measures



The Public Entity St. Eustatius will apply the ‘ extra light level’ of COVID-19 measures as of today, Friday, March 11 th , 2022 at 6 PM. As of this evening, restaurants and bars can allow the number of persons in line with their

business permit, instead of now only 50 persons (or 50% of the capacity). This also applies to essential businesses: the maximum number of customers as stipulated in their license is allowed (barbershops, hair salons, beauty salons,

etc.).

The burden on the economy and the local health care system is the main reason that the local government further eases the COVID-19 measures, while remaining cautious and taking steps to protect the island.

Hygiene

The current protocol of wearing face masks, social distance, proper ventilation in all indoor premises, and hygiene measures is still applicable for all businesses.

In addition, the businesses are required to maintain their current COVID-19 protocol for their establishment.

Non-essential businesses

For the category non-essential business, will operate in accordance to their business license . In addition, the businesses are required to maintain their current COVID-19 protocol for their establishment.

Bar and restaurant owners will also operate in accordance to their business license.

Considering the low number of COVID-19 cases, dancing will be continued to be permitted.

Vaccinated versus not vaccinated

A person is considered fully vaccinated, if this person had 2 shots of the vaccine where two shots are applicable (e.g. Moderna or Pfizer); but the second shot cannot be older than 270 days or 9 months. A person is also considered fully vaccinated if he / she had 2 shots of the vaccine where two shots are applicable (e.g. Moderna or Pfizer) plus the booster shot, or the person had 1 shot of a vaccine where only 1 shot is applicable (e.g. the Johnson & Johnson vaccine) and this shot is not older than 270 days or 9 months. All other persons are considered not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

Evaluation

Key stakeholders were informed about the easing of the measures

The new level (1) will be evaluated for two weeks, starting from March 11th, 2022.