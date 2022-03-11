Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

CPS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Reopens on Monday

13 hours ago
Pearl FM


GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention
Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health,
Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), would like to
inform the general public, the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will
reopen on Monday, March 14.
The new hours of operation of the CPS Vaccine Clinic at the
Vineyard Office Complex in Philipsburg are as follows: Mondays
8:30 AM – 12:30 PM; Wednesday 8:30 AM – 12:00 PM and 1:30
PM – 3:30 PM; Fridays 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM.
Paediatric vaccines will continue via appointment on Wednesdays
3:00 PM – 5:00 PM.
Everyone 12-years and older are now eligible for the booster
dose vaccine. You must bring with you your vaccination card
and a form of Identification (ID).

Everyone is urged to come and get their COVID-19 vaccine.
Walk-ins are welcome for their 1 st , 2 nd, and 3 rd doses of the
vaccine.

