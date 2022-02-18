More banks participating in IP CSM

Willemstad/Philipsburg – The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) is pleased to confirm

the participation of CIBC FirstCaribbean Curaçao and CIBC FirstCaribbean Sint Maarten in the

Instant Payments Clearing and Settlement Mechanism (IP CSM) as of today. This leaves only one

bank in Sint Maarten to join the IP CSM. The CBCS focuses on getting this bank connected as soon

as possible this year. In addition, one large credit union in Curaçao is also making the necessary

preparations to join the IP CSM during this year.

The CBCS, in collaboration with the local banks, will further develop the IP CSM as to process

transactions between Bonaire and Curaçao/Sint Maarten within seconds, and will expand the payment

options with more efficient mobile and online P2P (person-to-person), P2B (person-to-business) and

P2G (person-to-government) payments.

For more information on Instant Payments please refer to the educational video on our websitehttps://www.centralbank.cw/functions/market-operations-payments/instant-payments/educational-material.