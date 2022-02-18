Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

More banks participating in IP CSM

1 hour ago
Pearl FM

Willemstad/Philipsburg – The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) is pleased to confirm
the participation of CIBC FirstCaribbean Curaçao and CIBC FirstCaribbean Sint Maarten in the
Instant Payments Clearing and Settlement Mechanism (IP CSM) as of today. This leaves only one
bank in Sint Maarten to join the IP CSM. The CBCS focuses on getting this bank connected as soon
as possible this year. In addition, one large credit union in Curaçao is also making the necessary
preparations to join the IP CSM during this year.
The CBCS, in collaboration with the local banks, will further develop the IP CSM as to process
transactions between Bonaire and Curaçao/Sint Maarten within seconds, and will expand the payment
options with more efficient mobile and online P2P (person-to-person), P2B (person-to-business) and
P2G (person-to-government) payments.
For more information on Instant Payments please refer to the educational video on our websitehttps://www.centralbank.cw/functions/market-operations-payments/instant-payments/educational-material.

