First Clothing Recycling Container arrived on St. Maarten GBNM Nanny Nurssy Foundation receives donations from Dutch Representative and Kooyman Megastore to support the less fortunate

GBNM Nanny Nurssy foundation, better known as Nurse Monique of SMMC, is now the proud

owner of a clothing recycling container. The investment was made possible by the joint efforts of

the Dutch Representative in St. Maarten, Kooyman Megastore, and HaVen Audit, Accounting and

Consultancy.

The container was bought through a donation of the Dutch Representative in Philipsburg (VNP). The local

audit, accounting, and consultancy firm HaVen assisted the foundation in bringing everyone together and

procuring and shipping the container from the Netherlands, as part of their Corporate Social

Responsibility policy.

Nurse Monique supports vulnerable groups like homeless persons, young single mothers, or isolated

elderly, with clothing, medication, or bathing facilities. One of the most time-consuming activities for the

foundation is the collection of clothing. Not only for the foundation but also for the persons donating their

clothes, as they have to drive up all the way Ginger Road to the home of Monique.

With the arrival of the Clothing Recycling Container, the foundation can now receive clothing 24/7. The

container will be located opposite Ginger Road, on the parking area of Kooyman Megastore. Kooyman

not only sponsored the location, but also the shipping costs of the container from the Netherlands to St.

Maarten.

“From the start, I wanted to make sure Kooyman was on board to make this happen”, said Evencia Carty-

Seabrookes, Commercial Officer at Kooyman. “Kooyman believes in initiatives to reduce poverty and

promote sustainability. The container does both. Recycling clothing and shoes and making them available

to the less fortunate is a great way to support underprivileged families, while at the same time helping the

environment by reducing waste.”

To acknowledge Kooyman for their cooperation, the container is Kooyman green with the GBNM logo,

representing the joint venture between Kooyman and GBNM.