CPS COVID-19 Vaccination Program Closed on Monday

9 hours ago
Pearl FM

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), Vaccine Management Team (VMT), would like to inform the public that its COVID-19 Vaccination Program is closed on Monday, February 7th due to unforeseen circumstances.

Vaccinations and COVID-19 testing will resume on Tuesday, February 8th.

COVID-19 vaccinations for children under 12 will continue on Wednesday, February 9th at the CPS Vineyard Office Complex from 3:00pm to 5:00pm.

CPS urges all to continue to practice the COVID-19 public health safety protocols such as handwashing, wearing your mask, cough and sneeze etiquette, and social distancing.

