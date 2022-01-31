TelEm Group teaming up with Xtratight Entertainment for Soca event “The Groove”

TelEm Group CCO, Mr. Michiel Parent, congratulates promoter Mr. Bertaux Fleming, (a.k.a Mr. Rude

of Xtratight Entertainment), for the upcoming Soca Carnival event “The Groove”.

Pond Island – Telecoms provider, TelEm Group and popular events promoter

Xtratight Entertainment have announced collaboration on a brand new Soca Carnival

event for St. Maarten, called “The Groove”.

The event is targeting groovy soca artists from all over the island in a venue set for

the Carnival Festival Village on April 28 th with a winning prize of $10,000.00, a

music video and bragging rights as the winner of the first annual ‘The Groove’

competition for the first prize winner, and a prize of $3500.00 for the first runner up.

“It will be the next best carnival event that the public and groovy soca lovers will not

want to miss out on,” says promoter Bertaux Fleming a.k.a Mr. Rude, of Xtratight. He

says past collaborations with TelCell and TelEm Group has resulted in memorable

musical moments for the past several years, from events such as the TelCell

Breakthrough Talent Search and the highlight of Carnival for many years in

succession, TelCell Night of the Hitmakers.

Soca artists who wish to compete can sign up for the competition via the link,

www.xtratight.com/thegroove. Once on the site, they can register for ‘The Groove’,

all the rules and regulations, information about the pre-elimination rounds, deadlines

for registration etc. will be sent in subsequent emails.

“Xtratight is excited to work alongside TelEm Group in order to make this soca

competition on St. Maarten a reality,” says Mr. Rude. He says the mission of Xtratight

is to “consistently produce and deliver lifestyle improvement events, offering

exceptional entertainment value while guaranteeing total audience satisfaction.”

TelEm Group and Xtratight is calling all soca artists to start preparing for the show by

registering and preparing for the competition ahead.

“TelEm Group and Xtratight has been a winning formula in the past when it comes to

bringing the biggest and the best carnival entertainment events to St. Maarten music

and dance lovers,” said, TelEm Group Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Mr. Michiel

Parent.

Mr. Parent said TelEm Group is happy with its involvement in this new entertainment

adventure and looks forward to once again showcasing St. Maarten’s amazing musical

talents to a global audience.

And while Mr. Parent is pleased with initial reaction to the forthcoming event, he is

also informing organizers and participants alike of the need to be ultra-cautious and

mindful of COVID-19.

“As a collaborator with Xtratight we will be ensuring that social distancing and

sanitization stations are adhered to throughout the event,” assures Mr. Parent.

“Start getting in the groove for “The Groove” advises the CCO, Mr. Parent.

The promoter is a son of the soil and assures that his #1 goal is to strengthen the

island’s image as a world-class entertainment center by staging year-round musical

and other performing arts presentations. – “In short, top-class entertainment packages

that consistently exceed expectations – and The Groove will be no different” adds Mr.

Rude.