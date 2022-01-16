Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Traffic accidents

2 days ago
Pearl FM

Over the past week, KPSM’s Traffic Department has yet again handled a number of accidents resulting in injuries.
KPSM will be continue to carry out the controls on scooter riders and motorcyclists, especially due to some road
users not respecting or obeying traffic regulations. Their behavior is a nuisance to the community and endangers
the lives of others.


According to an international study, several factors influence the cause of scooters and motorcycles involvement in accidents. These include:
 Speed-related errors
 Stunts
 None or inappropriate protective equipment  Traffic violations

Anyone with information about any dangerous rider or others plaguing the
community, contact the Police Force: 54-22222 or emergency number 911.

