Traffic accidents

Over the past week, KPSM’s Traffic Department has yet again handled a number of accidents resulting in injuries.

KPSM will be continue to carry out the controls on scooter riders and motorcyclists, especially due to some road

users not respecting or obeying traffic regulations. Their behavior is a nuisance to the community and endangers

the lives of others.



According to an international study, several factors influence the cause of scooters and motorcycles involvement in accidents. These include:

 Speed-related errors

 Stunts

 None or inappropriate protective equipment  Traffic violations



Anyone with information about any dangerous rider or others plaguing the

community, contact the Police Force: 54-22222 or emergency number 911.