New public opening hours for Prosecutor’s Office



EMMAPLEIN, St. Maarten (03 January 2022) – The Prosecutor’s Office has adjusted its public opening

hours as of January 3, 2022. The office is now open to the public in the morning and afternoon.

The office is now open to the public Monday to Friday from 8:00am to 12:00pm and 2:00pm to 5:00pm.

During those hours, the public may visit the office to get information, pay fine (by debit/credit cards

only), and access other services.



The office is also reachable via telephone + 1721 542 2243 or email Info@OMCarib.org.

The Prosecutor’s Office is located on Emmaplein behind CIBC First Caribbean Bank.

The Prosecutor’s Office is tasked with the enforcement of criminal law, on behalf of Sint Maarten. Its

duties are executed on the premises of the consensus Kingdom Act Public Prosecution Service.