Social Media NEWS BRIEF Jan.03'22 THE GOVERNMENT OF SINT MAARTEN

5 hours ago
Pearl FM

FAKE NEWS ALERT

The Department of Communication (DCOMM) would like to inform
the public that there is a notice circulating in social media about the
country’s COVID-19 numbers and attributing that this came from the Government of Sint Maarten.

This notice dated January 3 rd , 2022 was not circulated by the Government
of Sint Maarten and contains inaccurate information – FAKE NEWS!
Please do not share FAKE NEWS. Be Responsible!

Ignore fake rumors and check out formal government channels

for official and up-to-date information.

ThinkBeforeSharing

Always check the source of the news!

GOVERNMENT OF SINT MAARTEN OFFICIAL NEWS CHANNELS:

www.sintmaartengov.org/coronavirus

@SXMGOV Facebook
Government Radio 107.9FM

