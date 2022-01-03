Social Media NEWS BRIEF Jan.03’22 THE GOVERNMENT OF SINT MAARTEN

FAKE NEWS ALERT
The Department of Communication (DCOMM) would like to inform
the public that there is a notice circulating in social media about the
country’s COVID-19 numbers and attributing that this came from the Government of Sint Maarten.
This notice dated January 3 rd , 2022 was not circulated by the Government
of Sint Maarten and contains inaccurate information – FAKE NEWS!
Please do not share FAKE NEWS. Be Responsible!
Ignore fake rumors and check out formal government channels
for official and up-to-date information.
ThinkBeforeSharing
Always check the source of the news!
GOVERNMENT OF SINT MAARTEN OFFICIAL NEWS CHANNELS:
www.sintmaartengov.org/coronavirus
@SXMGOV Facebook
Government Radio 107.9FM