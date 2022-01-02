Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Quit using the Boardwalk as a parking lot !!!!

1 day ago
Pearl FM


Over the last few days, the police again received reports about the parking situation
on the Boardwalk in Philipsburg. On several occasions, warnings have been issued
to drivers of vehicles not to use the Boardwalk as a place to park.
As this creates a dangerous situation for pedestrians using the Boardwalk. This
behavior will no longer be tolerated.
Apart from cracking down on this behavior, all drivers should also note that the
police will apply the “Pay or Stay” method to those found on the boardwalk.
Any driver illegally parked on the boardwalk will receive a fine. However, they will
also be checking to see if the driver has any outstanding fines. Should this be the
case, they will be arrested and taken to the police

