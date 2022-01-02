Quit using the Boardwalk as a parking lot !!!!



Over the last few days, the police again received reports about the parking situation

on the Boardwalk in Philipsburg. On several occasions, warnings have been issued

to drivers of vehicles not to use the Boardwalk as a place to park.

As this creates a dangerous situation for pedestrians using the Boardwalk. This

behavior will no longer be tolerated.

Apart from cracking down on this behavior, all drivers should also note that the

police will apply the “Pay or Stay” method to those found on the boardwalk.

Any driver illegally parked on the boardwalk will receive a fine. However, they will

also be checking to see if the driver has any outstanding fines. Should this be the

case, they will be arrested and taken to the police