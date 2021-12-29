Due to technical problems, no indexation of AOV and AWW amounts per January 1, 2022



PHILIPSBURG— The Minister of Public Health, Social

Development and Labor, Omar Ottley informs the public, that

due to technical problems with the establishment of the

Consumer Price Index (CPI), the AOV (Old-age pension) and

AWW (Widow- and Orphan Insurance) will not be assessed in

time to be indexed per January 1, 2022.



Annually, in accordance with the legislation, the amounts of

AOV and AWW are adjusted on the basis of an increase in the

CPI of the current year compared to the previous year. The CPI

is determined by the Statistics Department.



In consultation with my colleague, the Minister of TEATT, it has

been established that the CPI cannot be determined due to

technical problems with the new calculation system, and this has

led to a delay in obtaining the CPI for 2021.

The CPI will not be available until the first quarter of

2022. “This means that my Ministry is not able to assess if there

is an increase in the CPI, in order to index the amounts of AOV

and AWW as of January 1, 2022.

As the Minister responsible for the indexation of the AOV and

AWW amounts, I deeply regret this situation.” The intention is

that once the CPI is provided by the Statistics Department, the

necessary indexation will occur retroactively.