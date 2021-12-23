Minister Lawrence: Invites the Community to ‘Christmas in Philipsburg’ on THURSDAY AND CHRISTMAS EVE FRIDAY.

The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport &

Telecommunications (Minister of TEATT) Hon. Roger Lawrence, said on Wednesday, after a successful ‘Philipsburg Becomes Maagical’ Marketplace last weekend, members of the public, shoppers, cruise guests, and visitors, are invited to ‘Christmas in Philipsburg,’ on Thursday and Friday December 23 and 24.

“Bring your family and friends, and kick-off the final days leading up to and into Christmas Eve by supporting local creatives, vendors and the Philipsburg stores in your final shopping opportunity to get those gifts and presents in the countdown to Christmas day.

“Cruise guests will also experience that majestic vibe of the ‘Friendly Island.’ Support our business community as you enjoy the ‘Christmas in Philipsburg’ experience.

“The local community and visitors to the ‘Friendly Island will take part in this two-day shopping experience. The holidays are about fellowship and celebration and besides creating a festive atmosphere for all, it adds ambiance to Philipsburg during the peak shopping period as we embrace the holiday season and the spirit of Christmas,” Minister of TEATT Hon. Roger Lawrence said on Wednesday.

Minister Lawrence added that the final two-days of shopping before Christmas day is an opportunity for increased economic activity for vendors, merchants, restauranteurs, and other entrepreneurs.

The occasion brings out traditional cuisine and a display of Caribbean cultural flare, an added value for a Caribbean Christmas holiday season – a sense of cheer and normalcy for all after two years of pandemic.