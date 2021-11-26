Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

3 COVID-19 recoveries today.

3 days ago
Pearl FM


As of November 25th, there were three (3) persons who tested positive
for COVID-19; however three (3) persons have recovered; bringing the
total active cases to twenty three (23). The total number of confirmed
cases is four thousand five hundred seventy three (4573).
The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring twenty three


(23) people in home isolation. Zero (0) patients are hospitalized at the
St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-
19 remains at seventy five (75).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St.
Maarten has increased to four thousand four hundred seventy five
(4475). Fifteen (15) people remain in quarantine based on contact
tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The total number of persons tested is 68,695.
As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively
execute its contact tracing measures.
 
For your safety and the safety of your loved ones, wear your mask,
reduce social contacts, and sanitize or wash your hands frequently.

