3 COVID-19 recoveries today.



As of November 25th, there were three (3) persons who tested positive

for COVID-19; however three (3) persons have recovered; bringing the

total active cases to twenty three (23). The total number of confirmed

cases is four thousand five hundred seventy three (4573).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring twenty three



(23) people in home isolation. Zero (0) patients are hospitalized at the

St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-

19 remains at seventy five (75).



The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St.

Maarten has increased to four thousand four hundred seventy five

(4475). Fifteen (15) people remain in quarantine based on contact

tracing investigations carried out by CPS.



The total number of persons tested is 68,695.

As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively

execute its contact tracing measures.



For your safety and the safety of your loved ones, wear your mask,

reduce social contacts, and sanitize or wash your hands frequently.